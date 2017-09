(link.reuters.com/nyk43v)

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Maybank ATR eyed for backdoor listing of beverage firm - Manila Standard Today

(link.reuters.com/hyk43v)

----

Berjaya acquires control of H.R. Owen - The Philippine Star

(link.reuters.com/dyk43v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)