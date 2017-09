Philippine property developer Megaworld Corp has sealed new deals in central Cebu province, including a beach resort venture, to expand its Mactan Newtown project by 12 hectares, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

(link.reuters.com/sev95v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)