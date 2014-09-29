FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Melco Crown's $1.2 bln City of Dreams Manila to open in November - Inquirer
September 29, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Melco Crown's $1.2 bln City of Dreams Manila to open in November - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

City of Dreams Manila, the second of four integrated resorts in Entertainment City along the Manila Bay, is set to open in two months, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing Willy Ocier, the chairman of listed casino license holder Premium Leisure Corp.

The $1.2 billion City of Dreams Manila, which will be operated by Macau’s Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, was aiming to open 80 percent of its hotel rooms by November with a gradual ramp-up by the year-end to 950 rooms.

(bit.ly/YyGvBR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
