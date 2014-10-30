FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Meralco unit to raise $895 mln for coal-fired power plant - Manila Bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The power generation arm of Manila Electric Co will be raising 40 billion pesos ($895.26 million) from the debt market to bankroll the construction of a 460-megawatt coal-fired power facility in Quezon province, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported.

San Buenaventura Power Ltd Co, the project's corporate vehicle, is 51-percent owned by Meralco PowerGen Corp while the remaining 49 percent is held by Thailand's EGCO Group. (bit.ly/1wH5OPD)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.6800 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
