PHILIPPINES PRESS-Meralco unit to raise $895 mln for coal-fired power plant - Manila Bulletin

The power generation arm of Manila Electric Co will be raising 40 billion pesos ($895.26 million) from the debt market to bankroll the construction of a 460-megawatt coal-fired power facility in Quezon province, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported.

San Buenaventura Power Ltd Co, the project's corporate vehicle, is 51-percent owned by Meralco PowerGen Corp while the remaining 49 percent is held by Thailand's EGCO Group. (bit.ly/1wH5OPD)

(1 US dollar = 44.6800 Philippine peso)