PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metrobank to sell up to $465 mln of LTNCDs-BusinessMirror
October 25, 2013 / 1:08 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metrobank to sell up to $465 mln of LTNCDs-BusinessMirror

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said it plans to sell 20 billion pesos ($465 million) worth of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits (LTNCDs) next year to take advantage of ample market liquidity to lock in funding.

(link.reuters.com/bem24v)

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Metro Pacific buys Tarlac’s largest hospital - Philippine Daily Inquirer

Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. has sealed its purchase of a 51-percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors’ Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eight hospital in the company’s growing healtcare portfolio.

(link.reuters.com/sam24v)

----

Government to bid out 3 road projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer

The Department of Public Works and Highways is finalizing auction plans for three major toll roads - two located south of Metro Manila and another north of the capital - set for the second half of 2014.

(link.reuters.com/ram24v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
