PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metrobank to sell up to $465 mln of LTNCDs-BusinessMirror

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said it plans to sell 20 billion pesos ($465 million) worth of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits (LTNCDs) next year to take advantage of ample market liquidity to lock in funding.

Metro Pacific buys Tarlac’s largest hospital - Philippine Daily Inquirer

Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. has sealed its purchase of a 51-percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors’ Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eight hospital in the company’s growing healtcare portfolio.

Government to bid out 3 road projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer

The Department of Public Works and Highways is finalizing auction plans for three major toll roads - two located south of Metro Manila and another north of the capital - set for the second half of 2014.

