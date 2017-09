Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, one of the Philippines’ biggest lenders, has obtained central bank approval to issue Tier 2 notes, giving it the flexibility to raise as much as $500 million via a peso- or dollar-denominated debt sale, or a combination of both, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

