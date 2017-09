State-run Philippine National Construction Corp and local conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp’s tollway unit will sign on Tuesday a joint venture agreement for a $509 million road project connecting the North Luzon Expressway and South Luzon Expressway, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/ver26v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)