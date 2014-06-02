FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metro Pacific raises stake in Thai tollroad operator - Inquirer
June 2, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metro Pacific raises stake in Thai tollroad operator - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp raised its interest in Thailand’s tollroad operator Don Muang Tollway Pcl to 29.45 percent, from 7.36 percent, by buying out the indirect stake held by its parent conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Hong Kong-based First Pacific said in a statement that MPIC would buy its Thai tollroad investment for $101.3 million.

(link.reuters.com/xyk79v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
