PHILIPPINES PRESS-Mitsubishi to invest $228 mln to boost Philippine operations-Inquirer
May 19, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Mitsubishi to invest $228 mln to boost Philippine operations-Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mitsubishi Motors Corp is eyeing an initial investment of 10 billion pesos ($228 million) in its Philippine operations to establish its third Southeast Asian manufacturing hub in the country, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The capital would be used to increase production of its Philippine unit, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp, to 100,000 units from 15,000 for possible export to neighbouring countries.

(link.reuters.com/mum49v)

$1 = 43.79 Philippine pesos ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

