The alliance between San Miguel Corp and the Lucio Tan Group in Philippine Airlines is at risk of breaking up, with one group likely to buy out the other and consolidate control of the country’s flag carrier soon, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

