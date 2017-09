Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is hopeful that its bid to buy out its Philippine Airlines partner, the Lucio Tan Group, would be completed within the third quarter so as not to derail improvements in the carrier’s financial performance, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted the president of San Miguel and PAL as saying.

