PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pancake House plans $289 mln follow-on offer - Philippine Star

Pancake House Inc, a restaurant chain operator, may raise as much as 12.6 billion Philippine pesos ($289 million) from a follow-on offer of 300.136 million common shares, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, based on a company filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange and Wednesday’s closing stock price.

The company did not disclose when it planned to conduct the follow-on offer, the paper reported.

