PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pancake House plans $289 mln follow-on offer - Philippine Star
August 28, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pancake House plans $289 mln follow-on offer - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pancake House Inc, a restaurant chain operator, may raise as much as 12.6 billion Philippine pesos ($289 million) from a follow-on offer of 300.136 million common shares, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, based on a company filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange and Wednesday’s closing stock price.

The company did not disclose when it planned to conduct the follow-on offer, the paper reported.

(bit.ly/1tXstUC)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.5900 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

