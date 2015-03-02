FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pension fund GSIS looking to sell banking unit by midyear - BusinessWorld
March 2, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pension fund GSIS looking to sell banking unit by midyear - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) plans to complete the sale of its thrift banking unit before the end of the first semester as the state-run firm has cleared a legal hurdle preventing the asset disposition, the BusinessWorld reported, citing GSIS President Robert Vergara.

Vergara said the agency is moving for the public auction of the pension fund's 99 percent stake in GSIS Family Bank. (bit.ly/1DHw1Qz)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
