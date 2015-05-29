FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pepsi-Cola to start making snacks for 'future-proofing' - BusinessWorld
May 29, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pepsi-Cola to start making snacks for 'future-proofing' - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc is set to start manufacturing the snack food products of its American and South Korean principals later this year as the beverage maker seeks new growth drivers, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting a company official.

Pepsi-Cola President Furqan Ahmed Syed said the company’s foray into snack foods is part of its efforts of “future-proofing” its business and capitalising on the growth prospects in the country. Pepsi-Cola shareholders PepsiCo Inc and Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd have a broad portfolio of products within these categories, he added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

