PHILIPPINES PRESS-Pepsi-Cola to start making snacks for 'future-proofing' - BusinessWorld

Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc is set to start manufacturing the snack food products of its American and South Korean principals later this year as the beverage maker seeks new growth drivers, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting a company official.

Pepsi-Cola President Furqan Ahmed Syed said the company’s foray into snack foods is part of its efforts of “future-proofing” its business and capitalising on the growth prospects in the country. Pepsi-Cola shareholders PepsiCo Inc and Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd have a broad portfolio of products within these categories, he added.

