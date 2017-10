link.reuters.com/duk29s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Regulator approves increase in Ayala Land voting shares - Businessworld

link.reuters.com/cuk29s

----

Aboitiz Power inks $546 mln wort h of deals for power plant - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/zek29s

----

PNOC-EC eyes offering of shares in fourth quarter - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/xek29s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)