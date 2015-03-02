FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Singapore Exchange mulls sale of PDS stake to Philippine Stock Exchange - Inquirer
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Singapore Exchange mulls sale of PDS stake to Philippine Stock Exchange - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore Exchange Ltd is open to selling its 20 percent stake in Philippine Dealing Systems Holdings Corp, which owns the country’s fixed income trading platform, to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

The report said the move would give the local bourse more flexibility in its goal to unify the country's capital market infrastructure. (bit.ly/18em7dQ)

Officials from Singapore Exchange and the Philippine Stock Exchange were not immediately available for comment.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.