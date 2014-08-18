PHILIPPINES PRESS-Bourse sees $4.6 bln capital raising this yr - Inquirer

The Philippine Stock Exchange expects companies to raise as much as 200 billion pesos ($4.6 billion) in fresh capital this year via the local bourse, nearly replicating record levels in the last two years, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted the exchange president as saying.

The bourse also sees its net profit this year growing at least 10 percent from last year, the report said.

(bit.ly/VxQllQ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)