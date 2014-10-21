FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Phoenix moves back IPO target date to Dec. 1 - BusinessWorld
October 21, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Phoenix moves back IPO target date to Dec. 1 - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp (PSPC), a unit of South Korea’s STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications Co Ltd, has moved back the target date for its listing to Dec. 1 from Nov. 28 as it awaits regulatory approval, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

In a prospectus attached to a disclosure to the bourse on Monday, PSPC noted in its indicative timeline that the target listing date is now Dec. 1, with the offer period scheduled for Nov. 10-21. PSPC, which is 99 percent owned by STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications, plans to raise around 2.15 billion pesos($47.99 million) via the IPO by selling 572.19 million shares at up to 3.76 pesos each.

(bit.ly/1vEAuAN)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.8000 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

