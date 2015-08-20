FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five groups qualify to bid for $410 mln port deal - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Five local and foreign groups have qualified to compete for the 18.99 billion peso ($410 million) deal to modernize the Davao Sasa Port in southern Philippines, BusinessWorld newspaper cited a transportation department official as saying.

The qualified bidders are the consortium of Asian Terminals Inc and DP World Ltd of Dubai, Bollore Africa Logistics, International Container Terminal Services Inc , and the consortium of Portek International Pte Ltd and National Marine Corp with contractor Toyo Construction Co Ltd.

Also qualified to bid are the consortium of San Miguel Holdings Corp, a unit of San Miguel Corp, and APM Terminals Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd with contractors Hyundai Development Co and Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd, the report said.

(bit.ly/1LkcpWG)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 46.2650 Philippine pesos Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

