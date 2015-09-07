PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippines woos shoe manufacturer Pou Chen - The Standard

The Philippines is trying to convince shoe manufacturer and supplier Pou Chen Corp to set up local operations in the country, The Standard reported, citing a trade official.

"We are working hard to convince them to come over. Every season I check if they are ready to set foot in the Philippines even just for an evaluation," said Harrison Lan, director of the Taiwan External Trade and Development Council Philippines. The Taiwanese company is a supplier of athletics and casual footwear for major global brands like Nike Inc, Adidas , Converse, Asics Corp and Crocs Inc . (bit.ly/1K0kFMm)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.