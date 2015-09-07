FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippines woos shoe manufacturer Pou Chen - The Standard
September 7, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippines woos shoe manufacturer Pou Chen - The Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippines is trying to convince shoe manufacturer and supplier Pou Chen Corp to set up local operations in the country, The Standard reported, citing a trade official.

"We are working hard to convince them to come over. Every season I check if they are ready to set foot in the Philippines even just for an evaluation," said Harrison Lan, director of the Taiwan External Trade and Development Council Philippines. The Taiwanese company is a supplier of athletics and casual footwear for major global brands like Nike Inc, Adidas , Converse, Asics Corp and Crocs Inc . (bit.ly/1K0kFMm)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
