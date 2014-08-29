PHILIPPINES PRESS-Vivant buys into Aboitiz power unit - Inquirer

Vivant Integrated Generation Corp, a unit of publicly listed Vivant Corp , is acquiring up to 20 percent equity interest in Therma Visayas Inc, a unit of Aboitiz Power Corp, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, based on separate disclosures by Vivant Corp and Aboitiz Power to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The companies, however, did not disclose the investment amount.

