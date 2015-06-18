PHILIPPINES PRESS-Fresh prequalification round set for $414 mln water project - BusinessWorld

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) plans to start next month a new round of prequalification for the 18.72 billion pesos ($414.16 million) New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, BusinessWorld reported, quoting MWSS Administrator Gerardo Esquivel.

The first attempt of MWSS to move forward with this public-private partnership project failed following the disqualification of Megawide Construction Corp, Spain's Abeinsa Infraestructuras Medio Ambiente and a unit of San Miguel Corp due to "non-compliance with prequalification requirements". (bit.ly/1GtJkWx)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)