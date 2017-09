link.reuters.com/qac92v

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Emperador to infuse $305 million into Touch - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/hac92v

----

Ayala keen on completing toll road project - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/xyb92v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)