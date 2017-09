Ayala Land Inc and Robinsons Land Inc, two of the Philippines’ top developers, are among eight prospective bidders for properties of state-run pension fund GSIS worth 1.7 billion pesos ($39 million), the Philippine Star quoted the fund president as saying.

(bit.ly/1sr0evb)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)