PHILIPPINES PRESS-Cbank to cap banks' property lending - Inquirer
October 20, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Cbank to cap banks' property lending - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine central bank will cap local banks’ lending to the real estate sector at 60 percent of their collateral values, down from the average 80 percent at present, as it tries to head off the formation of a property bubble, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

The move is part of a broad measure of banking reforms to be rolled out in the coming weeks, the report said without citing any source.

(bit.ly/1rUEzun)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

