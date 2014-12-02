FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Phoenix Semiconductor sets $173 mln expansion program - Manila Times
December 2, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Phoenix Semiconductor sets $173 mln expansion program - Manila Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly listed Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp said it would invest an additional $173 million in the second phase of its expansion project in the Philippines, the Manila Times newspaper reported.

The $173 million investment is in addition to the $900 million already invested in the country since February 2011, said Dongjoo Kim, vice president of Phoenix Semiconductor, which is a unit of South Korean firm STS Semiconductor and Telecommunications Co Ltd. (bit.ly/1tFEOKZ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

