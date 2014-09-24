FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine cbank okays Lucio Co's entry into PBCom - Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippines’ central bank has approved Puregold owner Lucio Co’s entry into the Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom), the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PBCom said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved last week P.G. Holdings Inc’s subscription to 181.08 million newly issued common shares of the commercial bank at 33 pesos apiece. The subscription enables Co to gain a 37.7 percent interest in PBCom, making him the bank’s single biggest shareholder.

(bit.ly/XY6xOn)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

