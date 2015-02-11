PHILIPPINES PRESS-Puregold owner finalising deal to buy Makati office tower - Inquirer

The owner of Philippine supermarket operator Puregold Price Club Inc is finalising a deal to acquire the 34-story Tower 6789, the newest office building in the country’s premier Makati financial district, from the consortium of British fund Ashmore and Filipino businessman Eric Recto, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported citing unidentified sources.

The report said the transaction was expected to be closed within the next few weeks at a price estimated to be below 7 billion Philippine pesos ($158 million). (bit.ly/197cS0b)

