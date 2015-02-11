FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Puregold owner finalising deal to buy Makati office tower - Inquirer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Puregold owner finalising deal to buy Makati office tower - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The owner of Philippine supermarket operator Puregold Price Club Inc is finalising a deal to acquire the 34-story Tower 6789, the newest office building in the country’s premier Makati financial district, from the consortium of British fund Ashmore and Filipino businessman Eric Recto, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported citing unidentified sources.

The report said the transaction was expected to be closed within the next few weeks at a price estimated to be below 7 billion Philippine pesos ($158 million). (bit.ly/197cS0b)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

