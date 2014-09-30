PHILIPPINES PRESS-Four groups likely to bid for railway ops deal - BusinessWorld

The contract for the operation and maintenance of Light Rail Transit Line 2, one of the three elevated railways in Manila, will be put on the auction block in May next year, with four groups likely to bid, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

Four groups have bought bid documents. They are San Miguel Corp, GT Capital Holdings Inc, Marubeni Philippines Corp, and the tandem of Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp, the paper quoted a Transportation department spokesman as saying.

