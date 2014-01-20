PHILIPPINES PRESS-RC Cola to set up plants in Thailand, Myanmar - Star

The exclusive manufacturer and distributor of RC Cola in the Philippines will put up plants in Thailand and Myanmar and construction may start this year, as it seeks to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

The group of Filipino businessman Alfredo Yao has infused its 99.99 percent stake in RC Cola maker ARC Refreshments Corp into the shell company of Maybank ATR Kim Eng Financial Corp , an initial step toward its backdoor listing.

(link.reuters.com/vuk26v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)