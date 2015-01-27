PHILIPPINES PRESS-7-Eleven, Ministop to expand outside Metro Manila - BusinessWorld

The local licensees of 7-Eleven and Ministop are venturing outside Metro Manila in search of growth amid stiff competition in the Philippine capital and increasing discretionary spending in key urban centres in the provinces, the BusinessWorld reported, citing company officials.

Philippine Seven Corp told the stock exchange it is raising its capital expenditure budget by half to 3 billion pesos ($68.1 million) to fund the opening of roughly 350 7-Eleven stores this year, while Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc is rolling out around 100 Ministop stores in 2015. (bit.ly/1JwfeTd)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.0500 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom)