PHILIPPINES PRESS-RCBC to offer $500 mln notes, exchange existing debt paper - BusinessWorld
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-RCBC to offer $500 mln notes, exchange existing debt paper - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp’s board approved an issuance of $500 million dollar-denominated senior notes and a bond exchange of its existing dollar debt due within the next three years, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a regulatory filing.

The bond exchange will involve the bank's existing senior notes worth $250 million due in 2015 and $275 million worth of senior notes due in 2017. (bit.ly/1Fl7MIk)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

