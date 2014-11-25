PHILIPPINES PRESS-RCBC to offer $500 mln notes, exchange existing debt paper - BusinessWorld

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp’s board approved an issuance of $500 million dollar-denominated senior notes and a bond exchange of its existing dollar debt due within the next three years, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a regulatory filing.

The bond exchange will involve the bank's existing senior notes worth $250 million due in 2015 and $275 million worth of senior notes due in 2017. (bit.ly/1Fl7MIk)

