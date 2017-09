Mid-sized lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp is preparing to raise at least $250 million from the sale of five-year U.S. dollar debt notes early next year to refinance maturing debt, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a company executive. (bit.ly/1uY2Bq8)

