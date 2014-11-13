FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Aquino firm on reopening tender for $790 mln toll road - Inquirer
November 13, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Aquino firm on reopening tender for $790 mln toll road - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine President Benigno Aquino is firm on seeking fresh bids for the $790 million Cavite-Laguna Expressway project despite warnings that the move could weaken investor confidence in the bidding process for infrastructure deals the government offers, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Last month Aquino announced his inclination to reopen bidding for the country’s biggest toll road project, after the disqualified top bidder, San Miguel Corp, appealed against the outcome of last June’s tender.

(bit.ly/1wURzHq)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

