PHILIPPINES PRESS-Thailand's Saha Group interested in venturing into Philippines - Malaya

Thai conglomerate Saha Pathanapibul Pcl is interested in venturing into the Philippines, the Malaya Business Insight newspaper reported.

Saha President Chantra Purnariksha said the company is looking to tap into the growing consumer market of the Philippines via the group’s cosmetics business. Purnariksha said the group is in talks with four to five companies for its cosmetics distribution plans.

