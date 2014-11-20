FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel to seek new bids for mass transit project - Standard Today
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel to seek new bids for mass transit project - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Miguel Corp will seek fresh bids to build its $1.2 billion Mass Railway Transit Line 7 project, even though it signed a contract with D.M. Consunji Inc and Marubeni Corp of Japan two years ago, the Manila Standard Today said.

San Miguel is proceeding with a public tender to make the process transparent, as Line 7 is a public infrastructure project, the newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying in an interview.

(bit.ly/1xVo4Fr)

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.