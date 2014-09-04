PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five firms eye $92 mln transport terminal deal - BusinessMirror

Five companies, including conglomerate San Miguel Corp, developer Ayala Land Inc, and Megawide Construction Corp, are looking to bid for the 4 billion peso ($92 million) Integrated Transport System South Terminal project the government is offering to investors under its public-private partnership programme, the BusinessMirror newspaper quoted a government official as saying. (bit.ly/1r44srZ)

