PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five firms eye $92 mln transport terminal deal - BusinessMirror
#Financials
September 4, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five firms eye $92 mln transport terminal deal - BusinessMirror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Five companies, including conglomerate San Miguel Corp, developer Ayala Land Inc, and Megawide Construction Corp, are looking to bid for the 4 billion peso ($92 million) Integrated Transport System South Terminal project the government is offering to investors under its public-private partnership programme, the BusinessMirror newspaper quoted a government official as saying. (bit.ly/1r44srZ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

