PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel incurs loss from PAL deal - Inquirer

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp lost money from a deal to sell back its stake in flag carrier Philippine Airlines to the Lucio Tan Group, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying.

Ang said San Miguel invested $1.36 billion in the airline, which it recovered under a deal with Tan minus the interest that he should have charged for it for a period of more than two years, the paper reported.

