FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt sets San Miguel offer as minimum bid for Calax project - Malaya
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt sets San Miguel offer as minimum bid for Calax project - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Department of Public Works and Highways set a minimum bid price of 20.1 billion pesos ($450 million) for the rebidding of the disputed Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) project under a shorter single-stage process, Malaya Business Insight reported.

The bid represents the payment to be made by the winning bidder to the government and will be in addition to the $750 million the winner will spend to construct the road.

San Miguel Corp had offered the highest bid of 20.1 billion pesos in the failed bidding process in June. (bit.ly/1yhNyd3)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.6450 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.