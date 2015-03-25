FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel interested in bid for Malampaya gas-to-power contract - Malaya
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel interested in bid for Malampaya gas-to-power contract - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC) is interested to bid for the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power pipeline should the government rebid the facility once its franchise expires by 2021, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing SMC President Ramon Ang.

Current operator Shell Philippines Exploration BV, a consortium of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp and state-run Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp, will return the project to the government under the build-operate transfer scheme. (bit.ly/1brp7pB) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.