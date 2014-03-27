FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel Brewery raises $334 mln from bond sale - Standard Today
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel Brewery raises $334 mln from bond sale - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Miguel Brewery Inc, the beer manufacturing unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has raised 15 billion pesos ($334 million) from the sale of seven-year and 10-year bonds, part of which will be used to pay debt maturing next month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

The company, partly owned by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd of Japan, did not sell the 5 billion pesos worth of bonds set aside for oversubscription, the report said. (link.reuters.com/fuz87v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 44.9650 Philippine Pesos Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
