PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel still keen on state infra tenders-Standard Today
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 10, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel still keen on state infra tenders-Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will continue to bid for state infrastructure contracts despite being disqualified for a 35-billion pesos ($808 million) expressway tender, the most expensive road project so far under the government’s public-private partnership programme, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying.

(bit.ly/1szjska)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.3000 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
