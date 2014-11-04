FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel president eyes Lafarge's cement plants in Philippines - Manila Standard Today
November 4, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Businessman Ramon Ang said he is seriously looking at acquiring the cement plants of Lafarge Republic Inc, whose French parent Lafarge S.A is merging with Holcim Ltd of Switzerland, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Ang did not say if San Miguel or Eagle Cement Corp, which he owns, was the one interested in acquiring Lafarge’s assets in the Philippines.

(bit.ly/1uoaaMK)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

