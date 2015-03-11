FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel cleared to charge toll in new $541 mln expressway - Philippine Star
March 11, 2015 / 1:14 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has given San Miguel Corp the green light to collect fees in the recently opened segment of the 24-billion pesos ($540.78 million) Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, the Philippine Star reported, quoting a government official.

TRB Executive Director Edmund Reyes Jr said San Miguel's subsidiary Private Infra Development Corp could start collecting toll for the Carmen-Urdaneta segment of the 88.8-kilometre expressway from March 17. (bit.ly/1EU9thc)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

