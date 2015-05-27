FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel, Kirin to bring in new beverage products - BusinessWorld
May 27, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel, Kirin to bring in new beverage products - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Miguel Brewery Inc (SMB) is partnering with Kirin Holdings Co Ltd of Japan to introduce new non-alcoholic beverage products in the Philippines in line with its multi-beverage strategy, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting a company official.

The diversification in non-alcoholic drinks will add 30 percent to revenues in the next five years, San Miguel Corp President Ramon Ang told reporters on the sidelines of a stockholders' meeting of subsidiary SMB. (bit.ly/1etjlFk)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

