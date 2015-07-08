FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-End of deal with Budweiser maker hurts San Miguel HK unit - BusinessWorld
July 8, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-End of deal with Budweiser maker hurts San Miguel HK unit - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd expects to take a hit after its 15-year-old distribution deal with American brewer Anheuser-Busch, maker of Budweiser expired, BusinessWorld reported, citing a regulatory filing.

The Hong Kong company is a unit of San Miguel Brewery Inc, an unlisted company owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and Kirin Holdings Co of Japan. (bit.ly/1CoodGL)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
