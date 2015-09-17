FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel eyes two power plants worth $1.2 bln - Philippine Star
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 17, 2015

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel eyes two power plants worth $1.2 bln - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Food-to-infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel Corp is eyeing to build at least two coal-fired power plants in the Visayas region, worth about $1.2 billion, the Philippine Star reported, quoting company President Ramon Ang.

The coal-fired power plants would have a capacity of at least 300 megawatts each and could be constructed in two to three years, Ang said. (bit.ly/1Lz92Zx)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

