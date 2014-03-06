FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel Brewery hires 5 banks for $447 mln bond sale - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Miguel Brewery Inc, the beer manufacturing unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has hired five financial institutions to arrange its planned 20 billion peso ($447 million) bond offering this month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

San Miguel Brewery, partly owned by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , tapped BDO Capital & Investments Corp, HSBC, ING Bank, SB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank for the transaction, the report said.

(link.reuters.com/waj47v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

