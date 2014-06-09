FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel gets narrow window to defend road bid -Inquirer
June 9, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel gets narrow window to defend road bid -Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Department of Public Works and Highways is giving San Miguel Corp. until Tuesday to clarify a deficiency in its bid, which at least one bidder said should cause its disqualification in the tender for the Cavite-Laguna Expressway project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The agency’s bids and awards committee gave the conglomerate more time to explain the alleged deficiency in its bid security, said Public Works Undersecretary Rafael Yabut, adding the committee will decide on the matter within the week.

(link.reuters.com/kad99v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)

