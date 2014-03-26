PHILIPPINES PRESS-Security Bank plans $222 mln Tier 2 capital raising - Standard Today

Philippine lender Security Bank Corp said it will issue 10-year bonds to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($222 million) in a bid to boost capital, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Final pricing and offering period of the Tier 2 notes, which are compliant with the Basel III capital framework, would depend on market conditions and the date of central bank approval.

(link.reuters.com/fur87v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.