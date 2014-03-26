FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Security Bank plans $222 mln Tier 2 capital raising - Standard Today
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Security Bank plans $222 mln Tier 2 capital raising - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine lender Security Bank Corp said it will issue 10-year bonds to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($222 million) in a bid to boost capital, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Final pricing and offering period of the Tier 2 notes, which are compliant with the Basel III capital framework, would depend on market conditions and the date of central bank approval.

(link.reuters.com/fur87v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 45.0700 Philippine pesos Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

